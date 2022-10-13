Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 81,100 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Carnival Co. &

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

