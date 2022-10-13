Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Purchases 2,474 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,079,829,000 after purchasing an additional 966,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.72.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average of $109.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.