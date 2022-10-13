Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 15,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Home Depot by 920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $280.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $287.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

