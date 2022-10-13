Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 104 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $61,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5,022.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 329,581 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,363,058. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $130.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average is $125.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.