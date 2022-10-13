The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 12,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 492.4% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 34,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

DIS stock opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The company has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.16.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.72.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

