Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.