Leisure Capital Management Purchases 245 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Leisure Capital Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

