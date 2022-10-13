Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $410.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

