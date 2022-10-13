The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 492.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 34,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.72.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The firm has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.