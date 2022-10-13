Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $6.02 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 28.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HD opened at $280.52 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.66 and its 200-day moving average is $295.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $287.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

