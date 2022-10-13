Bailard Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Graham by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Graham by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 20.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,373,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

GHC stock opened at $556.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.99. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $525.58 and a 12 month high of $675.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

