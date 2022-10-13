Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $99.26 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.10 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.99. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

