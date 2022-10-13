Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $511.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $635.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $511.28 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.56.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

