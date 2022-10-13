Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Reduced by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %
Unilever Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
See Also
