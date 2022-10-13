Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 54,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average is $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

