Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,333,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,759,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 37.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $131.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

