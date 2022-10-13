Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,873,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,644,000 after acquiring an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,499,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.58.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $492.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $515.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.