Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 2,251 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

