Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 515 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,690,000 after buying an additional 118,649 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,332,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,379,000 after purchasing an additional 345,565 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,626,000 after purchasing an additional 397,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $110.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.39.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.35.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

