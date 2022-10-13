Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Stock Down 0.2 %

APPS stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.43. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APPS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.