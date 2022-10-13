Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 790 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,351,000 after buying an additional 583,314 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,759,000 after purchasing an additional 738,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,266,000 after purchasing an additional 776,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.77.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

