Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.27.

Stryker Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $208.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.04. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

