Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,060,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,968,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,428,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $42.25 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $57.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.