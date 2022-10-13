Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 380 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,922 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,974,000 after buying an additional 907,223 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $181.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

