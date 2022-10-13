Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SONY. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $63.09 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

