Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

