iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB opened at $49.04 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

