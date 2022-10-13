Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,549,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 290.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,413,000 after purchasing an additional 621,035 shares in the last quarter.
Wingstop Stock Down 2.4 %
Wingstop stock opened at $123.34 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $178.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average of $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 92.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.56.
Wingstop Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.29.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.
