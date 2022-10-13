Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,549,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 290.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,413,000 after purchasing an additional 621,035 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Down 2.4 %

Wingstop stock opened at $123.34 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $178.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average of $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 92.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.29.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Articles

