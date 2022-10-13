Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Lowered by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $229.32 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

