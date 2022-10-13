Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 119 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $185.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.34 and its 200 day moving average is $197.82. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.