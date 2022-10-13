Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI stock opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.25. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $418.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

