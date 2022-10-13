Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 405 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $122.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $121.57 and a one year high of $154.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.68 and its 200 day moving average is $137.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

