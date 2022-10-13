Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 698 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

