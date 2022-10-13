Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 678.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 725,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 87.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $654,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

POR stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POR. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

