SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,303 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSB. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.11 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.