Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.7 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $148.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.84 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $609.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 11.66%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

