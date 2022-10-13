Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $133.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ARE. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

