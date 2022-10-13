Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 19,945.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Pool by 22,475.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Pool by 2.9% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Pool by 21.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 40.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Pool by 33.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $317.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $308.74 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.45.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

