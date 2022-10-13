Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 11,687 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 22,475.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Pool by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $4,696,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Pool by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $317.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a one year low of $308.74 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

