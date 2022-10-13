Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 34,129 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 207.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,690,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $944,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,114,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $960,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $67.16 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36.

