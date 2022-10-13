Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 15,400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $184,773,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,753,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,100,000 after acquiring an additional 313,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,974,000 after acquiring an additional 216,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,691,000 after acquiring an additional 287,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SQM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE SQM opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.37. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.202 per share. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 65.89%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

