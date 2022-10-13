Whittier Trust Co. Buys 25 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Cable One by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 185,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cable One by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CABO. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,575.00.

Cable One Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $740.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $736.09 and a 12-month high of $1,869.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,114.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1,240.78.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

