Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Portland General Electric worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 678.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 725,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 87.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:POR opened at $42.18 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also

