Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,308 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,378,000 after buying an additional 310,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after buying an additional 1,346,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after buying an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after buying an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on Signature Bank to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.