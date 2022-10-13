Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.05 Million Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 12.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,580,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,601,000 after purchasing an additional 176,432 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 45.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 524,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,718,000 after purchasing an additional 163,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $6,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares in the company, valued at $27,869.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,512 shares of company stock valued at $817,901 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRGS opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.00. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

