Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 216.8% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,292,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 246.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 87,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $24.66 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.