Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 74,129 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,129 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 178,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $31.11 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78.

