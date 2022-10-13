UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,809 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $499.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $524.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.71.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

