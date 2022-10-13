Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 713 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,528 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 10,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 237,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,967,000 after purchasing an additional 71,705 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $2,099,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $75.35 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

