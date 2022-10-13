Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,726 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 6,574.5% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,079,000 after acquiring an additional 311,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $123.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.68 and a 1 year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 128.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

